Barclays PLC (BCS) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

BCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 28,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 82,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 31,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays traded down $0.22, reaching $10.58, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,531,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Barclays has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Barclays had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. research analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

