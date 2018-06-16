Renishaw’s (RSW) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Renishaw (LON:RSW)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities raised Renishaw to an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($71.89) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Renishaw to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renishaw currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,765 ($50.13).

Shares of LON:RSW traded down GBX 160 ($2.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,485 ($73.03). The company had a trading volume of 286,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,834. Renishaw has a 1-year low of GBX 3,024 ($40.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,820 ($77.49).

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, sells, distributes, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, position encoders, additive manufacturing systems, and vacuum casting machines.

Analyst Recommendations for Renishaw (LON:RSW)

