Renishaw’s (RSW) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Renishaw (LON:RSW)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities raised Renishaw to an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($71.89) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Renishaw to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renishaw currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,765 ($50.13).

Get Renishaw alerts:

Shares of LON:RSW traded down GBX 160 ($2.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,485 ($73.03). The company had a trading volume of 286,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,834. Renishaw has a 1-year low of GBX 3,024 ($40.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,820 ($77.49).

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, sells, distributes, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, position encoders, additive manufacturing systems, and vacuum casting machines.

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.