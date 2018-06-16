Barnes Group Inc. (B) Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 324,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,524 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.62% of Barnes Group worth $19,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Barnes Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on B shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of Barnes Group opened at $58.68 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $72.87.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.71 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 24th. This is an increase from Barnes Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Hipple purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.55 per share, with a total value of $26,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $118,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

