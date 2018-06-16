Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, May 25th. They presently have a GBX 525 ($6.99) target price on the real estate development company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BDEV. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($9.45) to GBX 658 ($8.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 673.17 ($8.96).

BDEV stock traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 556.20 ($7.41). 5,072,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,890,000. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 705.50 ($9.39).

In related news, insider John Allan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.48) per share, with a total value of £28,100 ($37,411.80).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, such as apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company provides homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

