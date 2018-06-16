Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Barrick Gold traded down C$0.35, hitting C$16.90, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 8,243,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,995. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$14.26 and a 12-month high of C$22.70.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.01). Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 36.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of C$2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion.

In other Barrick Gold news, insider Mark Francis Hill acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,300.00. Also, insider Kevin James Thomson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$156,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 83,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,592.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABX shares. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

