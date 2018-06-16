Basf (ETR:BAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Basf (ETR:BAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. Cfra set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Commerzbank set a €90.10 ($104.77) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €98.42 ($114.44).

ETR BAS traded down €0.57 ($0.66) on Tuesday, hitting €87.50 ($101.74). 6,619,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a fifty-two week high of €98.70 ($114.77).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

