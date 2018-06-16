Basic Attention Token Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $253.09 million and $7.38 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00003864 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, Livecoin and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003571 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018356 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00589861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00243855 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00045284 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00095269 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Vebitcoin, Paradex, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Huobi, Gate.io, ChaoEX, LATOKEN, Binance, Liqui, ZB.COM, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, BigONE, Livecoin, Upbit and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

