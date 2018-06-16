Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries opened at $27.25 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.90. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.19). Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $110.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John E. Bassett III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $44,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Jordan sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $102,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $445,188.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 571,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. It is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings (BHF) retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

