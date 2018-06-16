BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, May 31st.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered BAVARIAN NORDIC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

Shares of BAVARIAN NORDIC/S stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of novel vaccines for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases and cancer. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUN and IMVANE names. It is also developing MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; and MVA-BN HPV that is in preclinical development stage to treat human papillomavirus.

