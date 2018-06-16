Baxter International Inc (BAX) Director Carole J. Shapazian Sells 6,594 Shares

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 6,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $473,383.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,371.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Baxter International opened at $75.22 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $57.74 and a 12-month high of $75.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 185,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,508,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

