Bayer (BAYN) PT Set at €118.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Friday, February 16th. equinet set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Bayer in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €117.57 ($136.71).

Get Bayer alerts:

FRA:BAYN opened at €100.08 ($116.37) on Thursday. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.