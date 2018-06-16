ValuEngine Downgrades BCE (NYSE:BCE) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, June 1st.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BCE has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE traded down $0.21, hitting $41.27, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 855,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,032. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.34. BCE has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 19.24%. BCE’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5893 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 1,449.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 170,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159,215 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Private Vista LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.