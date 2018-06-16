Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) CFO Joseph M. Nowicki Acquires 2,470 Shares

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) CFO Joseph M. Nowicki bought 2,470 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,911.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BECN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $43.92. 644,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,365. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.71 and a twelve month high of $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.26). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 48,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 194.6% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BECN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

