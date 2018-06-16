Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $515.73 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will report sales of $515.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $517.45 million and the lowest is $514.00 million. Beazer Homes USA reported sales of $478.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $455.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.15 million. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

BZH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA traded down $0.09, hitting $15.09, on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,719. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,242,000 after purchasing an additional 70,347 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,797,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,771 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,593,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 899,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after acquiring an additional 611,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 830,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

