Becton Dickinson (BDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) will report $4.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Becton Dickinson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.34 billion and the lowest is $4.21 billion. Becton Dickinson posted sales of $3.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson will report full-year sales of $15.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.86 billion to $16.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.78 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $17.65 billion to $17.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Becton Dickinson.

Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. ValuEngine raised Becton Dickinson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $223.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Becton Dickinson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson in a report on Monday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.19.

In related news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $225.07 per share, with a total value of $112,535.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,990.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nabil Shabshab sold 10,209 shares of Becton Dickinson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $2,308,254.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,338,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,936,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,103,552,000 after buying an additional 125,262 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,744,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $811,527,000 after buying an additional 55,004 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,319,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,341,000 after buying an additional 247,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,373,000 after buying an additional 72,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson by 1,192.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,074,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $444,068,000 after buying an additional 1,913,952 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton Dickinson opened at $221.59 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Becton Dickinson has a 1-year low of $185.33 and a 1-year high of $248.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton Dickinson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

