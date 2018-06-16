186,080 Shares in Market Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) Purchased by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new position in shares of Market Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 186,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC owned about 0.30% of Market Vectors Oil Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Market Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Market Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Market Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Market Vectors Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Market Vectors Oil Services ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period.

Shares of Market Vectors Oil Services ETF traded down $0.70, reaching $25.79, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 8,256,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120,734. Market Vectors Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $29.86.

