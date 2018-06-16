Bee Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22,385.00 (CRYPTO:BEE)

Bee Token (CURRENCY:BEE) traded down 22.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 2:00 AM ET on June 1st. Bee Token has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $22,385.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bee Token token can currently be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Cobinhood. In the last week, Bee Token has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003593 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015502 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00591622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00237939 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00092759 BTC.

About Bee Token

Bee Token was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Bee Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,534,596 tokens. Bee Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thebeetoken. The official website for Bee Token is www.beetoken.com. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bee Token Token Trading

Bee Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bee Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bee Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

