Beiersdorf (BEI) Given a €83.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BEI. BNP Paribas set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Commerzbank set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €94.83 ($110.27).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

Beiersdorf traded up €1.34 ($1.56), reaching €100.70 ($117.09), during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 781,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,110. Beiersdorf has a 12 month low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a 12 month high of €102.00 ($118.60).

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.