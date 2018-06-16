Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, May 31st. They currently have $63.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BDC. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Friday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks raised Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Cross Research raised Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Belden currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. Belden has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $87.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.32.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $605.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.55 million. Belden had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 2.87%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. analysts forecast that Belden will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.74%.

In related news, Director Bryan C. Cressey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.31 per share, for a total transaction of $108,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,727,651.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth about $240,000.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

