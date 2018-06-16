Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) CFO Alan A. Musso Sells 6,206 Shares of Stock

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) CFO Alan A. Musso sold 6,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $49,461.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,587.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $400.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.75.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. research analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BLCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 target price on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.30 to $6.85 in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,863,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 523,976 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,534,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-501, an adjunct T cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

