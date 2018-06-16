BenjiRolls (BENJI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.00

BenjiRolls (CURRENCY:BENJI) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One BenjiRolls coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, BenjiRolls has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. BenjiRolls has a total market cap of $52,662.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of BenjiRolls was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.96 or 0.01486240 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007480 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014739 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00019345 BTC.

BenjiRolls Coin Profile

BenjiRolls (BENJI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 8th, 2016. BenjiRolls’ total supply is 20,276,099 coins. BenjiRolls’ official Twitter account is @BenjiRolls. BenjiRolls’ official website is benjirolls.cf.

Buying and Selling BenjiRolls

BenjiRolls can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BenjiRolls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BenjiRolls should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BenjiRolls using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

