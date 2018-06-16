Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Invests $5.53 Million in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,000. Lam Research accounts for 4.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $16,816,000. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,014,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 280,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,970,000 after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,104 shares of company stock worth $16,755,246 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $178.41. 4,351,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,678,274. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $139.24 and a 52 week high of $234.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $276.00 price objective (up from $261.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.66.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

