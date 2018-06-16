Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Takes $9.83 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,000. Alibaba Group accounts for 8.8% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,602,000 after acquiring an additional 282,065 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 34,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 37.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group traded down $2.86, reaching $208.00, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 28,660,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,003,160. The stock has a market cap of $540.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $133.55 and a one year high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $219.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $204.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

