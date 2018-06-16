Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (NYSE:BRK.B) to “Buy”

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (NYSE:BRK.B) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 5th. The brokerage currently has a $215.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Berkshire Hathaway have outperformed the industry in a year. Berkshire’s inorganic growth story remains impressive with strategic acquisitions. A strong cash position allows it to make earnings-accretive bolt-on acquisitions. Demand for utilities is expected to rise in the future and drive earnings growth. Continued insurance business growth also fuels increase in float. A sturdy capital level further adds an impetus to the company. The insurance business generates maximum return on equity but its exposure to catastrophe loss remains a concern. Huge capital expenses due to railroad operations also emerge as headwinds. Capital expenditure is estimated at $10 billion in 2018. Nonetheless, the stock has witnessed its 2018 and 2019 estimates move up in the last 30 days.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.93 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.59.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B stock opened at $191.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of $166.64 and a fifty-two week high of $217.62.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (NYSE:BRK.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $58.47 billion for the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 4.91%. research analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. Its segments include Insurance, such as GEICO, Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group, General Re Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group; Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC, which is engaged in the operation of the railroad system; Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which includes regulated electric and gas utility; Manufacturing, which includes manufacturers of various products, including industrial, consumer and building products; McLane Company, which is engaged in the wholesale distribution of groceries and non-food items; Service and retailing, which includes providers of various services, including fractional aircraft ownership programs, aviation pilot training and various retailing businesses, and Finance and financial products, which includes manufactured housing and related consumer financing, transportation equipment, manufacturing and leasing, and furniture leasing.

