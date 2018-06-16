ALPS ETF Tr/EQUAL SECTOR WEIGHT (EQL) is Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its position in ALPS ETF Tr/EQUAL SECTOR WEIGHT (NYSEARCA:EQL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. ALPS ETF Tr/EQUAL SECTOR WEIGHT comprises about 1.8% of Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. owned 1.62% of ALPS ETF Tr/EQUAL SECTOR WEIGHT worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ALPS ETF Tr/EQUAL SECTOR WEIGHT by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ALPS ETF Tr/EQUAL SECTOR WEIGHT by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ALPS ETF Tr/EQUAL SECTOR WEIGHT during the first quarter valued at about $233,000.

NYSEARCA:EQL opened at $70.53 on Friday. ALPS ETF Tr/EQUAL SECTOR WEIGHT has a 52-week low of $63.60 and a 52-week high of $73.29.

