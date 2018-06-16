Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,428 PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in PPG Industries by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,646 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its position in PPG Industries by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 28,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in PPG Industries by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 30,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG stock opened at $105.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.36 and a twelve month high of $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.66.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.10). PPG Industries had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

