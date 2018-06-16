Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given a $77.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) received a $77.00 price target from Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Thursday, May 24th. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.93% from the stock’s current price.

BBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Best Buy from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Best Buy from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.41.

Best Buy traded up $1.49, hitting $74.81, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 6,386,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,754. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 18,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,368,423.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,353.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajendra M. Mohan sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $185,754.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,897 shares in the company, valued at $6,948,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,568 shares of company stock worth $2,452,327. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 18.8% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 43,824 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $299,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,027 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $67,891,000 after purchasing an additional 53,983 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,676 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,174 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

