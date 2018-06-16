Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Position Reduced by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,090 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Best Buy comprises about 0.3% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,568,216 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Best Buy by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,628 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Best Buy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 225,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Best Buy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,347,893 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $160,760,000 after acquiring an additional 156,800 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Loop Capital set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $77.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.41.

In related news, SVP Mathew Watson sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $33,150.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,282.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patricia H. Walker sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $107,821.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,327 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BBY opened at $74.81 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $51.61 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 40.72%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

