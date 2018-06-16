Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Stake Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,010 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 12,460 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Best Buy by 53,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,221 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 18,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,368,423.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,353.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia H. Walker sold 1,569 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $107,821.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,568 shares of company stock worth $2,452,327. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $85.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.41.

Shares of Best Buy opened at $74.81 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Best Buy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.72%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

