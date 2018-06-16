Bezant Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Bezant has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Bezant token can now be purchased for $0.0925 or 0.00001438 BTC on popular exchanges. Bezant has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3.12 million worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003566 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015652 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00580484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00241149 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00044568 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00092059 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

