BGC Partners (BGCP) Shares Gap Up to $11.79

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.28, but opened at $11.79. BGC Partners shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 3445923 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.03.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $956.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.00 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 48.64%. equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in BGC Partners by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 644.1% during the 4th quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income, interest rate derivatives, spot foreign exchange, foreign exchange derivatives, government bonds, corporate bonds, credit derivatives, insurance and money market products, energy, metals, equity derivatives, and structured market data products and services.

