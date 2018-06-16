Berenberg Bank Lowers BGEO Group (LON:BGEO) Price Target to GBX 2,180

BGEO Group (LON:BGEO) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,900 ($51.92) to GBX 2,180 ($29.02) in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 5th. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.

BGEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.26) price objective on shares of BGEO Group in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Numis Securities raised BGEO Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($49.93) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of BGEO Group opened at GBX 1,927.40 ($25.66) on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. BGEO Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,003 ($39.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,884 ($51.71).

In other BGEO Group news, insider Giorgi Alpaidze sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($47.30), for a total value of £42,636 ($56,764.75).

About BGEO Group

BGEO Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, healthcare, insurance, real estate, utility, pharmaceutical, leasing, brokerage, and investment management services to corporate and individual customers primarily in Georgia. The company's Retail Banking segment offers consumer and mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards and other credit facilities, and funds transfer and settlement services; and deposits for individuals and legal entities.

