BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised BHP Billiton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.90 to $46.80 in a research report on Sunday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 4,776.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 161,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 158,585 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 494.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 125,481 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 104,356 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 83,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 1,157.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BHP Billiton has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Limited is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

