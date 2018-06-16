Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, May 25th.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CERN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Cerner from $68.00 to $2.82 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.87. 2,712,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,740. Cerner has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $174,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at $71,717,212.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 205,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $12,389,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,102,866.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,848 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,169 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Cerner by 10.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 23.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Cerner by 5.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter valued at $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

