BidaskClub Lowers Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Vetr upgraded Alphabet Inc Class C from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,054.53 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $1,285.00 price objective (down from $1,330.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Alphabet Inc Class C from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,340.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,225.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet Inc Class C currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,128.30.

Get Alphabet Inc Class C alerts:

Alphabet Inc Class C opened at $1,152.26 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. Alphabet Inc Class C has a one year low of $894.79 and a one year high of $1,186.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.28 by $0.65. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $31.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.73 EPS. Alphabet Inc Class C’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP James Grier Campbell sold 193 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.10, for a total transaction of $197,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 11,563 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,081.12, for a total value of $12,500,990.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,091 shares of company stock worth $64,068,776. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $952,643,000 after purchasing an additional 43,193 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 1,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 21,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet Inc Class C

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.