Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CORI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corium International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price target on shares of Corium International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corium International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Corium International in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Corium International traded down $0.01, reaching $9.29, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 272,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,718. Corium International has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $337.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Corium International had a negative return on equity of 273.01% and a negative net margin of 156.05%. analysts forecast that Corium International will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Corium International by 115.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,059,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corium International by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 497,615 shares during the period. Emory University purchased a new position in shares of Corium International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corium International by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,060,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Corium International by 127.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 196,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Corium International

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

