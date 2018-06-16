BidaskClub Lowers Farmer Bros (FARM) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

FARM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Farmer Bros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Farmer Bros from $38.50 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Farmer Bros from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Farmer Bros in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.25.

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. Farmer Bros has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $513.76 million, a P/E ratio of 178.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.40). Farmer Bros had a positive return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $157.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Farmer Bros will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Keown sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $691,123.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Farmer Bros by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 579,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Farmer Bros by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmer Bros by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Farmer Bros by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 320,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after buying an additional 31,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Farmer Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee.

