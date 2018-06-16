BidaskClub Lowers National Commerce (NCOM) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Commerce presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of National Commerce opened at $46.45 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Commerce has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.13.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). National Commerce had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.66 million. equities research analysts forecast that National Commerce will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCOM. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Commerce by 307.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 261,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after buying an additional 197,117 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Commerce by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 333,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after buying an additional 157,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Commerce by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 73,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Commerce by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,398,000 after buying an additional 70,891 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $1,809,000. 51.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Commerce Company Profile

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

