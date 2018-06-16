NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NYMT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 5th.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NYMT. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $690.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19, a quick ratio of 88.83 and a current ratio of 88.83.

NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH during the first quarter worth $113,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH in the first quarter valued at $122,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH by 119.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH by 85.9% in the first quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 23,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

About NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company's investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities.

