Daktronics (DAKT) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, May 30th.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DAKT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daktronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daktronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Daktronics alerts:

DAKT stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $377.67 million, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.10. Daktronics has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.16 million. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

In related news, insider Carla S. Gatzke sold 6,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 432,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Daktronics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Daktronics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 13,270 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Daktronics by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 132,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 56,670 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Daktronics by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 67,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 27,265 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Daktronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation, as well as controllers; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.