Innospec (IOSP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, June 7th.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised Innospec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Innospec from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of IOSP opened at $79.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.06. Innospec has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $360.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Innospec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Innospec’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. analysts expect that Innospec will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.77%.

In other news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $383,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,045.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $34,112.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,657 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Innospec by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Innospec by 19.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Innospec by 69.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innospec by 8.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 398,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after buying an additional 30,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innospec by 21.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.