United Fire Group (UFCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 30th.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Friday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 0.49. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $58.46.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. United Fire Group had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $258.66 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st.

In other news, CFO Dawn M. Jaffray sold 10,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $574,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,155 shares in the company, valued at $893,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Quass sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $152,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,300.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in United Fire Group by 990.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 179,775 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,804,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 12,251.9% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 82,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 81,720 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 1,052.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 62,153 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,754,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

