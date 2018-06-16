Verastem (VSTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verastem from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Verastem and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of Verastem traded up $0.95, reaching $6.53, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,422,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,975. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61. The company has a market cap of $319.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.28.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). equities research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verastem news, VP Joseph M. Lobacki acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $44,583.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,583. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 78,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Verastem by 42.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verastem by 34.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) signaling pathways. The company's lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib, an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds.

