Biffa’s (BIFF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biffa (LON:BIFF) in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIFF. Peel Hunt cut shares of Biffa to an add rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 265 ($3.53) to GBX 250 ($3.33) in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Biffa to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 240 ($3.20) to GBX 220 ($2.93) in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. HSBC cut shares of Biffa to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.99) to GBX 250 ($3.33) in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.86) price target on shares of Biffa in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biffa has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 262.50 ($3.49).

BIFF stock opened at GBX 245 ($3.26) on Wednesday. Biffa has a 12 month low of GBX 183 ($2.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 265 ($3.53).

Biffa (LON:BIFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 13th. The company reported GBX 19.20 ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.70 ($0.25) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Biffa had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 15.75%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be paid a GBX 4.53 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Biffa’s previous dividend of $2.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%.

In related news, insider Ken Lever acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £51,500 ($68,566.10). Also, insider David Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £20,200 ($26,893.89).

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

