Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, June 1st.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Big Lots traded down $0.32, hitting $41.23, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 2,064,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,999. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.14. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO David J. Campisi sold 20,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $903,330.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,458,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 365,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,310,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

