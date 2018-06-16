Big Yellow Group (BYG) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 830 ($11.05) to GBX 900 ($11.98) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Big Yellow Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.78) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.32) target price (up from GBX 658 ($8.76)) on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 922.50 ($12.28).

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Shares of Big Yellow Group traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02), reaching GBX 982.50 ($13.08), during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 735,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,567. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of GBX 694.50 ($9.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 910.50 ($12.12).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $15.30. This represents a yield of 1.61%.

In related news, insider Vince Niblett acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 867 ($11.54) per share, for a total transaction of £26,010 ($34,629.21).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 92 stores, including 19 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eight Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extensions sites), of which two have planning consent.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.