BigUp Price Tops $0.0002 (CRYPTO:BIGUP)

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. One BigUp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. BigUp has a market cap of $434,994.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BigUp has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BigUp alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00140681 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044899 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008511 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015260 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006171 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000529 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000535 BTC.

About BigUp

BigUp uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official website is bigup.club. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing.

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BigUp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BigUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for BigUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.