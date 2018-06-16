Bank of America Raises Bilibili (BILI) Price Target to $15.30

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $13.00 to $15.30 in a report released on Thursday, May 24th, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s price objective points to a potential downside of 22.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BILI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Bilibili traded down $0.85, hitting $19.65, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 14,034,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,233. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter worth about $36,378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter worth about $27,073,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter worth about $20,866,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter worth about $6,600,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

