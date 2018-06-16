iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) is Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the quarter. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd makes up approximately 10.5% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd worth $11,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 531.1% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000.

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd traded up $0.04, hitting $83.24, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12-month low of $1,477.38 and a 12-month high of $1,667.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.1264 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

