Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) Position Trimmed by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,210 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIO. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIO. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.20.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock traded up $0.18, hitting $303.88, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 190,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 74.12, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 1 year low of $208.95 and a 1 year high of $304.36.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $551.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 34.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

